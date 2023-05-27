The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Security operatives rescue 10 kidnap victims in Kogi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The adviser thanked all the combined team of the state security operatives for the superlative rescue of the kidnap victims and for keeping residents of Kogi safe.

An illustrative photo of Nigerian Police.
An illustrative photo of Nigerian Police.

Recommended articles

Retired Commodore Jerry Omodara, the Security Adviser (SA) to Governor Yahaya Bello, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview in Lokoja.

The security aide said the victims were kidnapped along Lokoja-Abuja highway on Thursday, but when the alarm was raised the security operatives launched search lights across the state as part of rescue mission.

When the incident was reported, a combined team of security operatives immediately responded by launching search lights across the state for the kidnappers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thanks be to God, our efforts paid off as all the 10 persons kidnapped by the criminals were rescued today, Friday.

“We are still searching for the perpetrators to arrest them to face the wrath of the law. This Government under Gov. Yahaya Bello won’t tolerate such criminals and criminality any more,” he said.

Omodara expressed surprise over the resurgence of kidnapping along the Lokoja-Abuja highway, which has long been absent and quiet.

The adviser thanked all the combined team of the state security operatives for the superlative rescue of the kidnap victims and for keeping residents of Kogi safe.

He said “probably is because they know that so many people are trooping to Abuja for the swearing-in of President-elect, Bola Ahmed-Tinubu, coming up on Monday, May 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But the criminal elements will be on a suicide mission if they think the Lokoja-Abuja highway is vineyard for them to carry out their nefarious activities.

“The security operatives are very ready to deal with such dare devils as stringent measures have been taken to ensure that our highways are very safe for motorists and commuters,” he assured.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police not aware of killing of internship student in Ebonyi – Spokesperson

Police not aware of killing of internship student in Ebonyi – Spokesperson

Anambra police command celebrate children, tasks them to be sensitive

Anambra police command celebrate children, tasks them to be sensitive

Security operatives rescue 10 kidnap victims in Kogi

Security operatives rescue 10 kidnap victims in Kogi

FG, association facilitates release of 37 inmates

FG, association facilitates release of 37 inmates

Strike continues as FG, health workers' meeting ends in deadlock

Strike continues as FG, health workers' meeting ends in deadlock

FG records remarkable achievements on road construction in Kano – Official

FG records remarkable achievements on road construction in Kano – Official

Makinde dissolves Management, Board of LAUTECH Hospital

Makinde dissolves Management, Board of LAUTECH Hospital

Court bars Apapa, others from interfering in Abure's affairs as LP Chairman

Court bars Apapa, others from interfering in Abure's affairs as LP Chairman

Enugu Gov-elect Mbah declares assets 2 days to inauguration

Enugu Gov-elect Mbah declares assets 2 days to inauguration

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

The Ministry of Aviation is set to take delivery of two aircraft as it prepares to launch Nigeria Air. [Quartz]

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts