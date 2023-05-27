Security operatives rescue 10 kidnap victims in Kogi

Retired Commodore Jerry Omodara, the Security Adviser (SA) to Governor Yahaya Bello, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview in Lokoja.

The security aide said the victims were kidnapped along Lokoja-Abuja highway on Thursday, but when the alarm was raised the security operatives launched search lights across the state as part of rescue mission.

“When the incident was reported, a combined team of security operatives immediately responded by launching search lights across the state for the kidnappers.

“Thanks be to God, our efforts paid off as all the 10 persons kidnapped by the criminals were rescued today, Friday.

“We are still searching for the perpetrators to arrest them to face the wrath of the law. This Government under Gov. Yahaya Bello won’t tolerate such criminals and criminality any more,” he said.

Omodara expressed surprise over the resurgence of kidnapping along the Lokoja-Abuja highway, which has long been absent and quiet.

The adviser thanked all the combined team of the state security operatives for the superlative rescue of the kidnap victims and for keeping residents of Kogi safe.

He said “probably is because they know that so many people are trooping to Abuja for the swearing-in of President-elect, Bola Ahmed-Tinubu, coming up on Monday, May 29.

“But the criminal elements will be on a suicide mission if they think the Lokoja-Abuja highway is vineyard for them to carry out their nefarious activities.