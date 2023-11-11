ADVERTISEMENT
Security operatives foil attempt to abduct INEC officials, materials in Imo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident happened at a Registration Area Center in Amaimo, Ikeduru Local Government Area.

It was learnt that the attempt by the thugs to whisk away the INEC officials into their waiting vehicle was quickly repelled by the security personnel deployed in the centre.

An eyewitness account said that the armed security operatives fired into the air from a distance when voters in the area raised an alarm over the presence of the thugs.

“The thugs quickly retreated into their bus and sped off on hearing the sound of the gun,” the eyewitness told NAN on the condition of anonymity.

An unarmed Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) operative at the scene told NAN that “the thugs were coming to hijack the INEC officials and election materials.

“But luck ran out on them when some people started shouting during a stampede caused by fear.

“It was their shouting that alerted the armed security personnel, who quickly shot into the air, forcing the thugs to take to their heels,” the NSCDC operative said on the condition of anonymity.

NAN also reports that there was a heavy presence of security personnel on major roads in the state.

In Owerri, the state capital, and its environs, armed security personnel mounted checkpoints at strategic locations as early as 6:00 a.m. to enforce restrictions on movements.

Heavily armed soldiers were seen at different entry points into the city, stopping and searching vehicles, as well as interrogating the drivers and passengers before allowing them to go.

A NAN correspondent monitoring the poll also reports that all the polling units in Isu Njaba had materials and INEC officials on the ground as early as 8.00 am.

Consequently, the accreditation of voters commenced at about 8.30 am in the area without any security presence at the time of filing the report.

