SDG will eradicate poverty, promote peace -Gov. Bello

SDG will eradicate poverty, promote peace - Gov. Bello

  Published: , Refreshed:
Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello.

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has said that increased sensitisation and awareness of activities of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) would eliminate poverty and promote peace in the country.

The governor stated this on Thursday in Minnawhen he received Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Adviser to the President on SDG, who led a delegation on advocacy visit to the state.

Bello noted that the activities of SDG would help reduce poverty especially at the grassroot areas.

He said that the state has a critical role to play in the activities of sustainable development goal than the federal government, as more people resides at the state level.

“SDG can achieve alot when there is a good structure, solid and active team in the state. SDG will take care of issues such as poverty, health and bring about empowerment of women and youths,” he said.

The governor pledged the state government’s commitment towards the success of the programme in the state through the prompt payment of counterpart fund and other initiatives.

Earlier, Adefulire had explained that the team was on advocacy and sensitisation visit on drawing support toward the attainment of SGD in the state and the country as a whole.

She said that the visit would help create awareness on the role expected to be played by each actor.

“We are here as partners to brainstorm to see how to work together for the benefit of all and to ensure that there is peace and sustainability in the state.

“This awareness and sensitisation will help eradicate poverty and bring about women and youths development,” she said.

She added that SDG would work with the state government to achieve peace and bring about prosperity.

She urged the state government to work with various local government areas to achieve the sustainable development goals.

We are also partnering with lawmakers and other civil society organisations for them to also understand the content of SDG,” she added. 

