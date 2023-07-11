School is hard, paying tuition shouldn’t be

As a company that finds fulfillment in innovating around payment, we saw this gap as an opportunity.

That’s why we created Tuition, a cross-border payment platform that allows students or their guardians to pay their school fees directly to their university’s account within 48hrs, using their local currency or any currency they choose.

Tuition is bridging the gap between a student’s dreams and their ambition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Tuition

Pulse Nigeria

With Tuition, International students can now pay their school fees within 48 hrs using their local currencies, eliminating the time spent and anxiety associated with not meeting the tution payment deadlines - thereby freeing up time for them to focus on their academics. Tuition simpfies payments for African students studying anywhere, whether within the continent or abroad.

Institutions around the world can onboard on Tuition to enhance the overall experience of school fees payment for their students. Once the institution is successfully onboarded, students will be able to pay their fees directly into the school’s account using the platfrom.

Tuition is all about transparency, which means that the equivalent of the school fees in your local currency will be broken down with zero hidden fees. There are also no amount limitations on Tuition and with major payment providers integrated into Tuition, students can pay their fees without worrying about compatibility issues with their cards.

ADVERTISEMENT

So how does Tuition work for Students?

Easy! Sign up on the web platform with your email, google, or Apple login and complete the onboarding process in minutes

Select the list of universities from the drop-down list.

Input payment information which includes originating country, amount, and email address

Input student information which includes name, email, student ID, DOB

Review the transfer details before completing the transaction

Select your preferred payment method to pay for the transaction

The funds will be available in the school account in 48hrs

For Institutions

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Simply select Enroll your Intuition on the home page here, fill in your details and someone from our team will be in touch, shortly.

Questions you might have:

What is Tuition?

Tuition is a payments platform that helps African students studying overseas to pay their school fees seamlessly and on-time.

Which country can I pay from?

ADVERTISEMENT

We currently support payments from the following countries:

Europe: United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Spain

Africa: Cameroon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. And finally, the United States of America.

Which institution can I pay to?

We currently support payment in United Kingdom, with the goal to expand across the globe. If you cannot find your institution, please click on "This institution is not on our list" and fill out the displayed form.

ADVERTISEMENT

What payment methods are available?

You can pay using your debit card, credit card, Google Pay, or by bank transfer (Nigeria only).

What rate is used for my payment?

We use the current market rates to determine the exchange rate. You can check the daily rates whenever you attempt to make a payment, so you always know how much your institution will receive.

How does Tutiton charge per Transaction?

ADVERTISEMENT

We charge a flat fee of 20 GBP for every payment made through Tuition.

How can I confirm that my school has received the payment?

If the transfer status is "Successful", the payment has been delivered to your institution. You can click on the "Download receipt" button to download your payment receipt and share with your institution for confirmation.

Get started today

To start paying your school fees via Tuition, simply visit flutterwave.com/ng/tuition and signup up to the web platform with your email, Google, or Apple login.

ADVERTISEMENT