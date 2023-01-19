ADVERTISEMENT
Scarcity: Lagos to regulate petrol marketers’ operation to curb traffic

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Government has concluded arrangements to regulate activities of major and independent petroleum marketers operating on major roads and traffic-prone areas.

Oladeinde said the move by the Ministry of Transportation to regulate activities of the marketers was necessary due to lingering fuel scarcity across the country.

He said that the lingering fuel scarcity had continued to affect the free flow of traffic in Lagos,

The commissioner said that the move became imperative to check indiscriminate queuing by motorists who oftentimes park carelessly on the roads and bridges to buy petroleum products, therefore, impeding free flow of traffic.

He said that petroleum marketers whose filling stations were on major highways and areas susceptible to traffic would henceforth, be allowed to operate only between 9.00 a.m and 4. O0 p.m daily, pending when the fuel shortage crisis subsided.

Oladeinde said that the government had charged the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Vehicle Inspection Service, Transport Operations Compliance Unit and other law enforcement agencies to ensure a seamless flow of traffic across the state.

He advised all major and independent petroleum marketers to comply with the directive or be sanctioned.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Scarcity: Lagos to regulate petrol marketers' operation to curb traffic

