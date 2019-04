Saudi's interior ministry disclosed that the woman was executed on Monday, April 1, 2019 alongside two Pakistani men and one Yemeni man.

Their executions in Mecca bring the total number of people killed this year to 53, according to official data released by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Saudi operates a very strict form of Islamic law and regularly dishes out death sentences for crimes such as homicide, rape, and armed robbery, facing several backlash from human rights organisations.