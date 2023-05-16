The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Saraki warns outgoing governors to give their successors freedom to work

News Agency Of Nigeria

Saraki also advised the outgoing governors to continue to play their roles in nation-building.

Bukola Saraki is a former governor and former senate president [Twitter/@NGRSenate]
Bukola Saraki is a former governor and former senate president [Twitter/@NGRSenate]

Recommended articles

The former governor of Kwara gave the advice at a farewell dinner for outgoing governors organised by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) on Sunday in Abuja.

Saraki, former chairman of the forum also advised governors-elect not to allow people around them to push them into frosty relationships with their predecessors.

"Outgoing governors please from June 1 you are no longer governors; please allow your successors to do the work they have to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Let them call you when they want your advice. For those that are coming, those around you will always want you to have a head-on with your predecessors.

"It is a big mistake. It is unnecessary. Challenges ahead are beyond that," he admonished.

While congratulating outgoing governors for successfully completing their tenures, Saraki also advised them to continue to play their roles in nation-building.

"It is important that you play your role because this country needs everyone across all political parties.

"As you bow out as governors, you are going into a phase that is different and challenging. Brace up for challenges ahead. Spend more time with your families," Saraki advised.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former senate president also advised incoming governors to start planning for their legacies from Day One in office.

"I pray and hope you will not be a governor for the sake of being a governor. You will be a governor that will impact the people.

"Plan for those four or eight years and keep on challenging yourselves everyday to make an impact," Saraki said.

In his remarks, former Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, also urged outgoing governors to avoid meddling in the affairs of their successors.

Dankambo urged incoming governors to begin to prepare for retirement as soon as they took office.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Prepare for visits from the EFCC, ICPC and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit which may ask some questions that need answers," he cautioned.

In her submissions, Deputy Secretary-General of the UN, Amina Mohammed, said states must be made to work for their people.

"Nigeria cannot be great without the states. We know that we don't have strong foundations but through hard work, this country can be better," she said.

She called for partnership and deliberate policies to empower Nigerian women, noting that they did not have lesser brains compared to their male counterparts.

Former governor of Niger, Babangida Aliyu, advised the governors-elect to give priority to programmes and projects that impacted the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also advised them to shun those pledging to help them to loot the treasury.

"Some people will come to tell you that this is your opportunity; don't listen to them. A former governor who made that mistake is now walking the streets," Aliyu said.

He also advised incoming governors to ensure they were accessible because being a governor does not confer superior intelligence.

"Get something to do to augment your income. Don't always stay at home. Be active. Don’t allow your brain or physical body to sag," Aliyu stressed.

One of the highlights of the dinner was the launching of a book, entitled "Common Ground (Leading Charge at the Subnational)," authored by former forum president, ex-Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in his opening remarks, the chairman of the forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, said the event was to appreciate the outgoing governors and welcome the governors-elect.

Tambuwal said the book launched at the event would help the governors-elect in developing their plans and implementing them.

"Fayemi championed this and all our incoming governors will benefit from it," Tambuwal said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Keyamo calls for criminalisation of fake news spreading on socal media

Keyamo calls for criminalisation of fake news spreading on socal media

Saraki warns outgoing governors to give their successors freedom to work

Saraki warns outgoing governors to give their successors freedom to work

Lagos police justifies handcuffing Seun Kuti

Lagos police justifies handcuffing Seun Kuti

100 Zamfara police officers train to control crowds without violence

100 Zamfara police officers train to control crowds without violence

More countries executed death sentences in 2022, highest in 5 years

More countries executed death sentences in 2022, highest in 5 years

Timi Frank applauds US visa ban on democracy underminers in 2023 elections

Timi Frank applauds US visa ban on democracy underminers in 2023 elections

Rainfall affects 228 Lagos buildings, 336 families in May

Rainfall affects 228 Lagos buildings, 336 families in May

Ngige condemns bill seeking to restrict Nigerian doctors from moving abroad

Ngige condemns bill seeking to restrict Nigerian doctors from moving abroad

Dana Air supports Hilda Baci with free tickets for 1 year

Dana Air supports Hilda Baci with free tickets for 1 year

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse. [Daily Post]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guiness World Record for cooking. [File]

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guinness World Record for cooking

President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than 200 days of his eight-year administration enjoying medical treatment in London [Presidency]

Buhari spends extra week in London to take care of his teeth