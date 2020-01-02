Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has commended his supporters and followers following the demolition of Ile Arugbo, a house known to be his political home in Ilorin.

The building was demolished in the early hours of Thursday, January 2, 2020 after security operatives dispersed protesters, including aged women, from within the complex.

Hours after the demolition of the house, Saraki in a series of tweets thanked his supporters, who protested and resisted the demolition of the building 'in the face of aggression and naked show of force'.

He said, “Your action throughout the night gave full expression to my belief that what Ile Arugbo represents to all of us is etched in our hearts. It goes beyond the physical structure. I am happy that you were not intimidated as you stood your ground.

“This day will go down as the day you reciprocated the love and affection my father and family have for you. You have displayed a gesture of goodwill and passionate love. We assure you that justice shall prevail in a not too distant future.”

Meanwhile, Kwara State Government had earlier explained why it seized Saraki's home before it demolished it.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, had last month announced that Saraki's father, the late Olusola Saraki’s illegally acquired the property.

The governor said the land was originally designated for the construction of a secretariat and parking lot of the civil service clinic, but that it was unlawfully allocated to a private firm — Asa Investments Limited — without any record of payment to the state government.