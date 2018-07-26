Saraki says he has nothing to do with Offa Robbery

news

Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki has said he has nothing to do with the Offa Robbery or any other criminal activity.

Saraki told police investigators who visited his office on Thursday, July 26. 2018 that he has nothing to do with the infamous Offa Robbery.

In statement by Olu Onemola, Special Assistant on New Media to the President of the Senate, the investigators visited Saraki following his inability to honour the invitation by the police.

"Further to the invitation to the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, by the Police on July 23, 2018, and his written response to them on July 24, 2018 on why he could not see them that day — today at about 1:40pm, the Senate President met with a team of investigators on the Offa Robbery case in his office.

"Dr. Saraki, used the opportunity to reiterate the fact that he has nothing to do with either the robbery incident on April 5, 2018, or any other criminal activity," Onemola said.

Police block Saraki from honouring invitation

On Tuesday, July 24, 2018, policemen reportedly cordoned off the Senate President’s house, refusing his convoy from leaving.

Also, a joint team of Department of State Services (DSS) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) personnel laid siege on Ekweremadu’s home.

In the same vein, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris has ordered an investigation into the reported siege on the home of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.

This was made known to newsmen by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood.