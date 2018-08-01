Pulse.ng logo
Saraki hails Oshiomhole, Osinbajo after dumping APC

Saraki said this in a statement which he issued to newsmen immediately after he announced his resignation from the ruling party.

Senate President Bukola Saraki has hailed the efforts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo for making efforts to broker peace in the party. play

The Senate President said “The emergence of a new national party executives a few weeks ago held out some hopes, however slender. The new party chairman has swung into action and did his best alongside some of the Governors of APC and His Excellency, the Vice President.

“I thank them for all their great efforts to save the day and achieve reconciliation. Even though I thought these efforts were coming late in the day, but seeing the genuine commitment of these gentlemen, I began to think that perhaps it was still possible to reconsider the situation.

“However, as I have realized all along, there are some others in the party leadership hierarchy, who did not think dialogue was the way forward and therefore chose to play the fifth columnists.

“These individuals went to work and ensured that they scuttled the great efforts and the good intentions of these aforementioned leaders of the party. Perhaps, had these divisive forces not thrown the cogs in the wheel at the last minutes, and in a manner that made it impossible to sustain any trust in the process, the story today would have been different.”

Corruption war turned to weapon

According to Saraki, President Buhari’s anti-corruption war has become a weapon to silence the opposition.

 whereby every dissent from the legislature was framed as an affront on the executive or as part of an agenda to undermine the government itself.

"The populist notion of anti-corruption became a ready weapon for silencing any form of dissent and for framing even principled objection as ‘corruption fighting back’,” he added.

The Senate President also revealed that he is leaving the APC to start a new political journey with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also, the Kwara state Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has dumped the APC for the PDP.

