Seyi Makinde tells corps members to become wealth creators, not job seekers

Makinde stated this on Tuesday in Iseyin during the opening of the 2024 Batch A, Stream I Orientation Course for corps members deployed to the state.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Wasilat Adegoke, urged the corps members to be open minded and assimilate all Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship (SAED) trainings.

According to him, the SAED trainings are designed to make corps members a better version of themselves.

"lt is time for you all to realise that the future and survival of our beloved country rest on your shoulders. As sophisticated, energetic, able, learned enlightened minds, do not join the bandwagon of negativity.

"You have responsibility to be optimistic about the progress and success of our nation despite our current challenges. Offer yourself humbly for camp activities, adhere strictly to camp rules and instructions from camp officials.

"As a government, I want to reiterate our uncompromising commitment towards providing adequate security for lives and property of citizens and residents of our dear state. We remain resolute on maintaining our pacesetting role in terms of corps welfare," he said.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Abel Odoba, encouraged the corps members to seize the unique opportunity of national service to learn about the culture of their host communities and their ways of life.

According to him, these will continuously promote unity and integration, which is the whole essence of the NYSC scheme.

"I implore you as expected to do your part in contributing to the unity, integration and advancement of Oyo State in particular and Nigeria in general throughout your service year," he said.