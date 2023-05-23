5 reasons NYSC corps members want to redeploy

As part of the programme, prospective corps members (PCMs) are assigned to one of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for their mandatory one-year national service.

However, it is widely known that many corps members opt for redeployment from their initially-assigned state. This begs the question: What motivates them to make this decision, considering the often challenging process involved in securing redeployment?

Some individuals resort to paying significant sums of money, leveraging personal connections, or even feigning illness during camp in an attempt to secure redeployment.

Nevertheless, there are compelling reasons why these corps members choose not to remain in their assigned states.

Here are the reasons prospective corps members prefer redeployment:

Security

Since the emergence of Boko Haram in Nigeria, concerns over personal safety have become paramount, particularly when it comes to travelling to certain states. This holds true for corps members posted to the north, as many of them opt for redeployment due to genuine fears for their lives.

Parents and guardians are especially adamant about their wards being redeployed, as they are unwilling to risk losing them. Tragic stories abound of corps members travelling to other states and never returning, or falling victim to kidnappings and violence at the hands of malicious individuals.

Consequently, in the interest of personal safety, many corps members are willing to go to great lengths to remain in states considered safe and free from the insurgency. The states most affected by Boko Haram's activities include Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe, but terrorist activities are also rife in surrounding northern states.

Marriage

Another compelling reason for corps members to pursue redeployment is the desire to be closer to their spouses. In such situations, a corps member can submit a written application after the swearing-in ceremony, expressing the reasons for seeking relocation.

The application letter would be addressed to the Director-General through the State Coordinator and accompanied by supporting documents, including a valid marriage certificate, evidence of a name change published in a national newspaper, an affidavit, and a letter from the spouse's workplace.

While this official provision primarily applies to female corps members, many male corps members also desire redeployment for marriage reasons. Their motivations may stem from not wanting to be separated from their spouse, their spouse's inability to travel long distances due to work commitments, or their established life in the state they were initially deployed from. These, among other reasons, serve as the driving force behind the decision of male corps members to seek redeployment.

Illness

While some corps members resort to feigning illness in order to secure redeployment, it is important to acknowledge that there are individuals with genuine health issues who qualify for official redeployment under the health category provided by the NYSC.

This privilege is specifically extended to those facing severe or recurring illnesses that necessitate close monitoring. To obtain this, a corps member must submit a medical report from their institution's medical centre or a recognised hospital.

However, it is essential to note that these medical reports are subject to further verification to establish their authenticity.

Job opportunities

Many corps members are enticed by enticing job offers awaiting them in their home states, which they find too good to pass up. In some cases, they may already have secured concrete job offers that would be jeopardised if they were to remain in the state to which they were initially deployed.

The prospect of losing or missing out on these opportunities drives them to explore every possible avenue to secure redeployment to a different state.

Furthermore, job scarcity and limited employment prospects in the state of initial deployment contribute to the motivation for redeployment. Some corps members discover that the state they were originally assigned to lacks sufficient job opportunities in their desired field or industry.

This realisation prompts them to actively pursue redeployment, as they believe relocating to a different state would offer better prospects and align with their career aspirations.

Comfort

Another significant factor driving corps members to seek redeployment is the pursuit of personal comfort. While not necessarily rooted in life-threatening circumstances, the desire for comfort encompasses various aspects of their lives. One key consideration is the longing to be near their family and loved ones. Corps members may prioritise the emotional support and familiarity that comes from being close to their relatives, making redeployment an appealing choice.

Some corps members may have formed strong connections, established a social network, or developed a sense of belonging within their local community. The comfort derived from these relationships and the familiarity of their surroundings prompts them to seek redeployment to remain in the state they have grown accustomed to.