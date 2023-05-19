Sanwo-Olu swears in 8 permanent secretaries

The swearing-in of the eight permanent secretaries, comprising four males and four females, at Lagos House, Ikeja, brings the number to 59 permanent secretaries.

Speaking during the ceremony, Sanwo-Olu told the appointees that their selection for the positions, after undergoing rigorous screening procedures, was approved based on the knowledge, commitment, dedication and professionalism they brought to bear in the service of the state.

He said that the screening process was merit-driven, as the established standards instituted by the government for the appointment of permanent secretaries had continued to bring out the best among the personnel within the state's workforce.

The governor charged the permanent secretaries to bring additional levels of commitment, loyalty and service to the state, in their respective capacities.

He said their new responsibilities placed higher expectations on them to justify their appointments to the positions.

"With your appointment to the position of permanent secretary, what is expected of you is an additional level of loyalty, commitment and service to the citizens of Lagos. Given your pedigree and professional experience.

"I expect nothing less than excellent and result-oriented leadership in your respective posts. Your work must speak excellently for itself. I urge the new appointees to discharge their duties with minimal supervision.

"As a government, we will continue to identify and reward public servants who give in their best in service of our state. We are in service to ensure Lagos continues to thrive for businesses and habitable for people.

"Our citizens must get these dividends in whatever areas we are discharging our responsibilities. You must know too well that our service must be for the benefit of taxpayers, who will be measuring the government's overall performance," he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that the government would continue to support its workforce in the areas of capacity building, motivation and reward system, in order to enhance efficiency and sustain the civil service, as one of the most effective in Africa.

He said that the rapid elevation of personnel in the top cadre had created a pathway for career advancement for young people in the civil service.

Sanwo-Olu noted that his administration would not relent in creating opportunities for the youth in service to attain their career aspirations.

"To citizens who see public service as a place to grow their career, Lagos remains the best choice to start a career in public service. We will continue to produce the best quality of civil servants that are service-oriented.

"We will not stop until our citizens feel the impact of purposeful governance across areas of service. The Greater Lagos we are about will happen and it is what we are committed to. We are on track and it will happen in our lifetime," Sanwo-Olu said.

The Head of Service (HOS), Hakeem Muri-Olu, said that the process for appointing a permanent secretary, as instituted by the Sanwo-Olu's administration, was not only fair and transparent but also rigorous and at par with best practices across the world.

Muri-Okunola, who was represented by Olasunkanmi Oyegbola, Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, said that the governor was impressed with the performance of medical doctors in the screening exercise for the permanent secretary position.

He said that Sanwo-Olu agreed in principle to the proposed reforms in the health sector, which would further pave the way for the appointment of more medical doctors into the body of Permanent Secretaries.

"It is to be noted that the now instituted procedure of appointing a permanent secretary is not only fair and transparent, but also rigorous and at par with the best of its kind anywhere in the world. I am proud to acknowledge that the governor takes full credit for this initiative.

"The quality and standard selection process was in line with the governor's commitment to repositioning the state public service for improved service delivery. All the appointees have since resumed their respective positions," the HOS said.

Adewale Adewuyi was appointed as the Permanent Secretary and Auditor General of the State. His appointment is, however, subject to clearance and confirmation by the House of Assembly.

Until his confirmation by the House of Assembly, Adewuyi will remain a Permanent Secretary.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Olayinka Patunola-Ajayi, who gave a vote of assurance on behalf of the appointees, pledged not to take the governor's confidence in them for granted.

"We will work with you, Mr Governor, to achieve your Greater Lagos vision for the state," Patunola-Ajayi said.

Other permanent secretaries appointed included Adebowale Bashir (Tutor-General, Education District 1), Dr Adejoke Yusuf (Tutor-General, Education District VI), and Mustapha Amuni (Tutor-General, Education District V).