Sanwo-Olu sets up new panel to work on report of #EndSARS judicial panel

The four-member panel is expected to submit its report within two weeks.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), receives the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry from panel chairperson, the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi (right) [LASG]

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has set up a four-member panel to raise a white paper on the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for victims of SARS related abuses and other matters.

The judicial panel submitted its report to the governor on Monday, November 15, 2021, over one year after it was set up to investigate public allegations against the notorious now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

The panel had also been charged with investigating allegations regarding security forces who shot and harmed numerous protesters who were demonstrating against police brutality on the night of October 20, 2020.

Chairperson of the panel, the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi, submitted two reports to the governor who promised that it would lead to reconciliation and restitution.

"We will ensure that the recommendations that are coming out that will be turned into a white paper and would be made available to the public. We will do it appropriately so that history will judge us well and we will have a document that will stand the test of time," he said.

The panel will be headed by the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), with members listed as Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Segun Dawodu; Special Adviser, Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye; and Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office, Tolani Oshodi.

The panel is expected to submit its report within two weeks.

