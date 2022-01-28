Sanwo-Olu says it’ll take 3 years to complete 4th Mainland Bridge

Sanwo-Olu made this known on Friday, January 28, 2022, while featuring on Channels TV programme, Sunrise Daily.

When asked about the update on the Fourth Mainland Bridge, Sanwo-Olu said the construction of the bridge will begin as soon as a concessionaire is identified.

The governor said the bridge will be one of the legacies his administration will leave before the end of his first tenure.

He said the 4th Mainland Bridge is a 37 kilometre ring road starting from the Ajah axis of Lekki, through Ikorodu, and ends on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The governor also said the state government is currently at the stage of identifying one out of the three shortlisted concessionaires that are interested in building the bridge.

Sanwo-Olu said, “That is one of the legacies we are also going to be leaving before the end of our four year tenure. Where we are is we've paid the final bill for the consulting. Consulting means all of our consultants that are building. What are doing is a PPP model with the 4th mainland bridge. We have gotten concessionaires, we've gotten PPP people and we are at the last stage now.

“We started with 35 companies interested in building the fourth mainland bridge. We've reduced that to three now. With this three now, we are in the final process to be able to identify the concessionaire. The 4th mainland bridge is a 37 kilometre ring road right from the Ajah axis of Lekki, crossing the water, going all the way behind Ikorodu, and eventually terminating on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. It is like M25 road in London, it is a ring, circular road and it is massive. We believe with that construction, a lot of other movements will happen very quickly in Lagos.

“So, where we are is that we believe we will identify a concessionaire and we will do groundbreaking before the end of the second quarter. I believe we can identify the concessionaire before the end of the first quarter. But before we can sign all of the documents and everything we should be able to the groundbreaking before the middle of this year, Once the groundbreaking is done, then we can begin to see development everywhere. It probably will take two, three years or thereabout.”

On whether he would vie for a second term as Lagos State Governor in 2023, Sanwo-Olu said he will ask and consult the citizens when the time comes.