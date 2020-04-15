Sanwo-Olu gave the order on Tuesday at the State House, Marina, while addressing newsmen on the update on the coronavirus disease.

The governor said that one of the key responsibilities of his administration was the safety and security of lives and property of all citizens.

He said that the government would not abandon this responsibility at any time, hence, there was no room whatsoever in Lagos State for criminal gangs or miscreants of any kind.

”This brings me to the issue of the seeming rise in unrest in the metropolis and boundary communities.

”It is very apt that we have just concluded an emergency Security Council meeting this afternoon, in which all the various heads of the state’s security agencies were present.

”At this meeting, we discussed the increasing reports of crime and criminality across the metropolis as cultists, miscreants and other criminals have sought to take advantage of the lockdown to unleash havoc on our people.

”In fact, over 100 suspects have been arrested in the last 72 hours on account of disturbances. All the suspects have accordingly been charged to court.

”Let me assure you that those miscreants that you may have seen in the videos going viral are not hungry people; they are not acting on the basis of hunger.

”They are opportunistic criminals, and they will be treated as such by the law enforcement agencies,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor said that the state had been in close and constant communication with the Federal Government on the issue.

According to him, the Inspector General of Police has deployed a Deputy Inspector General of Police, who is a seasoned crime fighter, to Lagos as the Intervention Squad Coordinator.

He said that the Deputy Inspector General of Police was to help devise and superintend over a superior strategy to curtail and stem the perceived and actual threat of violence in the state.

”With this revised strategy, you will see an increase in mobile police deployment in all trouble spots in the metropolis; as well as the police intensifying their patrols around residential areas, boundary communities and other critical areas of activities during this lockdown period.

”This will also be carried out in conjunction with other security agencies – Army; Navy; Airforce and Directorate of State Security Service,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He urge all Lagosians to obey the lockdown extension directive in all its entirety so that they would not be found wanting.

The governor said that those who insist on flouting the directives would have no one but themselves to blame.

”Even as we have tasked law enforcement agencies to exercise restraint in their conduct, they also have clear orders to ensure that all those who seek to flout the rules are brought to justice.

”Let me say it again; there will be zero tolerance for disobedience of these directives,” he said.