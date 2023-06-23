ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu lauds Tinubu on Student Loan Bill

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu said the Lagos state government is focused on assisting students in government tertiary institutions within the state to discover their talents.

Sanwo-Olu gave the commendation on Thursday at the 26th Convocation and 40th Anniversary of the Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo.

Tinubu, on Monday, June 12, signed the Student Loan Bill into law, hence, establishing a Nigerian Education Loan Fund, from which interest-free loans would be given to indigent Nigerian youths.

The President said the bill would provide opportunities for children of the poor to realise their dreams of acquiring tertiary education.

The governor, therefore, enjoined all Nigerians, especially the intended beneficiaries, to embrace the opportunity in good faith.

According to him, the Lagos state government is focused on assisting students in government tertiary institutions within the state to discover their talents, harness their potentials and refocus toward excellence, entrepreneurship and self- sustenance.

”As a government, we are not unaware that university operations is service-oriented and as such, the need to continually improve on quality benchmarks is a continuum.

”Very importantly, we are also not unaware that sustaining an effective university that can compete favourably on a global stage requires huge financial investments.

”While we are committed to the aspirations of the founding fathers of the institution, we are resolved to surpass the gains of yesterday by setting a new narrative for the institution.

”In line with this commitment, our administration has ensured that most of the legacy projects it initiated on the institution’s campus have either been completed or are near completion,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said the projects included the university Main Library; the Faculty of Education Annex; the Faculty of Management Sciences Building; the Lagos State University Technology Hub and the Ultra-Modern Hostel Facilities.

