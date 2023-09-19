Sanwo-Olu invites DSS to join police to investigate Mohbad’s death

Sanwo-Olu in a statement on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, said his government has been “working behind the scenes with relevant authorities, and keenly following the ongoing investigations.”

The death of the rising artiste, who mysteriously died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, has been a hot topic on social media since his passing as Nigerians call on the police to unravel the cause of his death.

In his statement, the Lagos State Governor said he invited the DSS to boost police investigations on Mohbad’s death, adding that anyone who played a role in the singer’s death would face the law.

“In order to boost the investigations, I have invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the investigation and widen the dragnet with inter-agency collaboration and use of best in class technology to unearth the truth.

I have instructed that all those who may have played any role whatsoever in any event leading to the death of MohBad be made to face the law after a thorough investigation,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor also pleaded with those who may have vital information that may assist the investigation process to avail the police and the DSS with such.

“I have also appealed to the investigating team to guarantee the confidentiality and protection of all witnesses who may come forward with vital information or indicative evidence that may assist the process. The Police and the DSS have promised to brief the public on their efforts periodically,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor, therefore, called on all friends and fans of the deceased to stay calm and refrain from making inflammatory utterances and prejudicial conclusions on the matter.

He said staying calm and following the process would be their most solemn tribute to the memory of Mohbad.