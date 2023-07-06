Sanwo-Olu harps on regulatory framework for hygienic Lagos

Sanwo-Olu made the call at the 4th Lagos International Water Conference (LIWAC) held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Victoria-Island. The theme of the conference was: “Accelerating Sanitation and Hygiene In a Mega City: Regulation and Innovation 2023″.

According to him, this can be achieved through innovation driven by technology and a well-designed framework that encourages private sector participation. The governor who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing access to potable water and improving hygiene as they were fundamental to human survival.

“The provision of easy access to safe water and hygiene is a fundamental human right and it falls within the welfare policy for the state”.

“Therefore, we are committed to improving access to clean water and sanitation on four initiatives which include; the provision of public toilets and bathrooms in each local government area.

“Construction of community wastewater treatment plants, developing integrated waste management system, expanding and protecting water sources to improve the city’s water supply.”

Sanwo-Olu stressed that the megacity status of the state and the pace at which the population was growing underscored the urgent need to promote and facilitate efficiency in the water sector as well as guaranteeing its financial viability.

He stated that there was urgent need for government to work meticulously in administering the resources and facilities needed by the huge population to be productive most especially in the area of sanitation.

The governor also noted that since the inception of LIWAC in 2020, his administration had sought to reposition water governance and regulatory dispensation in the state in a bid to improve water security and investment opportunities.

Similarly, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, noted that water, sanitation and hygiene are essential pillars for any community’s overall wellbeing and development.

According to her, as Lagos continue to experience rapid growth and urbanisation, concerted efforts must be made to address the challenges posed by the increasing demand for clean water and proper sanitation infrastructure.

She, therefore, called for partnerships, collaboration and knowledge sharing among stakeholders. She added that this was vital in overcoming safe water, sanitation and hygiene challenges.

“We are committed to supporting initiatives that promote sustainable water management, sanitation and hygiene in Lagos and beyond.

“As we collectively strive for sustainable water management and improved sanitation practices, let us remember the importance of inclusivity.

“We must ensure that vulnerable populations, marginalised communities and underserved areas are not left behind.

“This can be achieved by emphasising equality, accessibility and affordability,” She said.

Earlier, Mrs Funke Adepoju, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO), said the conference was part of a conscious effort by the Commission to address challenges confronting the water sector.

“We suggest solutions to effective sanitation management, and attract investments into the sector with its diverse economic possibilities.”

Adepoju stressed the importance of access to improved sanitation and hygiene is critical to health, economic growth, human rights, public health and the environment.

