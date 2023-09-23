Sanwo-Olu considers reintroducing monthly environmental sanitation in Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State made this known, while addressing newsmen, after the inspection tour of the clean-up exercise along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Sanwo-Olu said that there was a need to reintroduce the monthly environmental sanitation, as there had been a lot of infringement on the environment.

”I will be consulting with the Minister of Environment to see if it is possible for us to reintroduce the monthly environmental service so that we can bring back the sanity of a liveable city.

ADVERTISEMENT

”We have seen that there has been a lot of lopsidedness, there have been a lot of recklessness, and we need to bring that back.

”So we are going to work out a model where we will have zero tolerance on environmental issues, on all transportation issues, people not comporting themselves,” he said.

The governor reiterated his administration's commitment to zero tolerance for environmental infringement, which causes nuisance in society.

He commended the special task force for a job well done in clearing the axis of miscreants and illegal traders.

Sanwo-Olu warned that illegal occupants, traders and squatters that had been cleared off the Lagos-Badagry Expressway would lose their properties and means of livelihood, should they make any attempt to return to the corridor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor, who engaged with residents and traders along the route, said that the Doyin section of the highway would be properly reconstructed after the rainy season.

”We have just finished an inspection of the ongoing clean-up exercise along the Lagos-Badagry corridor, where I moved around to see the outcome of the operation.

”Our task force is working to secure the entire right-of-way and remove miscreants and illegal trading activities along the entire corridor.

“I am delighted with the results of the clean-up work and I have given a strong warning to residents and traders in the area.

”People saw the need for the environmental cleanup and they appreciated our efforts to preserve the corridor. We have been able to move all commercial vehicles that hitherto clogged the loops all the way to Mile 2 from Orile.

ADVERTISEMENT

”We are going to wall off the road in order to keep the entire stretch tidy for reconstruction and beautification.

”It will be zero tolerance for encroachment on our right-of-way by anybody. We will not allow ejected traders to return; those who want to return should be prepared for the forfeiture of their goods.

”All the cabinet members that have responsibility in this regard have been instructed to continue this clean-up exercise. We will stop this bad habit and reckless behaviour while ensuring that we bring back environmental sanity,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu moved to Oke Arin Market at the Apogbon axis of Eko Bridge to monitor compliance with the government’s regulations regarding the use of the space under the bridge.

”We are here to ensure that the space under the bridge is strictly used for commercial parking and petty trade. Anything that has to do with mechanical work, welding or electrical work must not be seen under any of our bridges.

ADVERTISEMENT

”We are hoping that those using the allocated space will keep to the guidelines and maintain sanity,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that the effort was aimed at improving public safety and protecting public facilities for durability.