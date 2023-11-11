ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu congratulates Lagos Speaker, Obasa at 51

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, the peace, stability, growth and development in the state are as a result of the synergy between the executive and legislative arm of government.

Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, described Obasa, who clocks 51 on Saturday, as an experienced, committed and passionate lawmaker with an enviable track record.

He eulogised Obasa for his selfless service and contributions to his constituency, Agege I, the State Assembly, Lagos State, and Nigeria in general.

The governor said Obasa had recorded significant strides in his public service as a Speaker of the most vibrant state legislature in Nigeria, as well as the longest-serving lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

He also praised Obasa, a member of the Lagos APC apex leadership body, the Governance Advisory Council, for his leadership role in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

According to him, the peace, stability, growth and development in the state are as a result of the synergy between the executive and legislative arm of government.

”On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, the Lagos State Government, leaders and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, and the good people of Lagos State, I congratulate the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, on his 51st birthday.

”Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa is an experienced parliamentarian and outstanding politician worthy of emulation and commendation, because of the role he has been playing as leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

”As the Speaker of the Lagos Assembly, he has discharged his duties with the utmost professionalism, commitment, competence, and dedication, for a cordial relationship between the legislature and executive, for the progress of our dear Lagos State.

”As the Speaker celebrates his 51st birthday today, I pray that God will grant him the grace, long life, and sound health to continue to direct the affairs of the Lagos State House of Assembly and render more service to humanity, Lagos State and Nigeria,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

