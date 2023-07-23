Sanwo-Olu congratulates Akeredolu, wife on birthdays

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Saturday, also congratulated the wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, on her 70th birthday.

He commended Akeredolu’s commitment and dedication to the service of the Ondo State people, as well as his great contribution and excellent leadership among the South-West governors.

The governor described Akeredolu as a renowned legal icon, administrator and governor, who had made valuable impact in the lives of many people in Ondo State, South-West and Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Akeredolu, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) is an advocate of good governance, restructuring and true federalism in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu wished Gov. Akeredolu and his wife prosperous birthdays and prayed to God to grant them unending peace and good health, as they continue to render service to the people of Ondo State.

He also prayed for fast recovery for Gov. Akeredolu, who is currently out of the country for medical treatment.

”On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on his 67th birthday. I also congratulate Ondo’s First Lady, Mrs Betty Akeredolu on her 70th birthday.

”Gov. Akeredolu’s input in the growth and development trajectory of Ondo State, formerly as Attorney-General and now Governor, is a pragmatic testament to his visionary leadership,” Sanwo-Olu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Akeredolu’s developmental strides in Ondo State and national growth were noticeable in different areas of endeavour.

According to him, Akeredolu has also provided courageous leadership in the South-West, to defend the people of the region on many occasions, especially on the issue of insecurity, restructuring, true federalism and good governance.

”Gov. Akeredolu’s penchant for diligence is evident in his contributions toward the development of Nigeria’s socio-economic and political landscape, based on his profession as a lawyer and service as NBA President, before assuming his current position as Governor of Ondo State.

”I also praise Ondo First Lady, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, for being a pillar of support to Gov. Akeredolu. She deserves to be celebrated for impacting many lives positively as First Lady of Ondo State.