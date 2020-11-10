Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says his government is committed to improving engagement with the young population in the state.

During his presentation of the 2021 appropriation bill before the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, Sanwo-Olu expressed worry about the rise of substance abuse among youths.

He noted that youths must be carefully nurtured to access the possibilities for economic and social growth that abound Lagos.

"Our developmental vision will be incomplete without a vibrant, capable, and healthy youth population to take the baton of leadership when we leave the scene," he said.

Sanwo-Olu said his government has made it imperative to increase its financial commitment to youth mentoring, mental health support, and rehabilitation.

The 55-year-old said a comprehensive action plan will be unveiled soon to address the issue which he said is critical and must be tackled by all relevant stakeholders including parents and guardians.

The governor said he intends to cultivate the trust of the youths to get them to embrace participatory governance.

He said, "We must do all we can to deter them from cybercrime and other vices.

"Consequently, we have proposed an allocation of about N10 billion in the budget for this exercise in the 2021 budget."

The governor presented the 2021 appropriation bill of N1.155 trillion to Lagos lawmakers on Tuesday afternoon.

He christened the bill "Budget of Rekindled Hope", a reflection of his administration's desire to rise above the challenges of COVID-19 and the recent devastation that wrecked Lagos after a violent crackdown on #EndSARS protesters.