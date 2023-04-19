The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu attends Laylatul Qadr prayer, begs Muslims for support

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu appreciated the Muslim community for supporting his administration since inception, while asking for their continuous support and prayers.

Sanwo-Olu attends Laylatul Qadr prayer, begs Muslims for continuous support. [NAN]
Sanwo-Olu attends Laylatul Qadr prayer, begs Muslims for continuous support. [NAN]

Sanwo-Olu said this during the 2023 Laylatul Qadr Eve Special Prayer (Night of Majesty), organised by Ministry of Home Affairs, in conjunction with the First Family of Lagos State, at the Lagos House Mosque Ground, Alausa, Ikeja.

In a statement made available on Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu said that the contributions of women and the youth population was critical to the success of any administration.

According to him, his administration takes cognizance of women and youth in the constitution of the present Executive Council and in other appointments.

He, therefore, assured that his second term tenure would give a prime place for women and youth.

Sanwo-Olu said that protecting and educating the girl-child should be the responsibility of all dutiful Muslim parents, just as he admonished parents to make themselves available to the needs of their children.

He appreciated the Muslim community for supporting his administration since inception, while asking for their continuous support and prayers, especially at the period of Ramadan.

He described Year 2023 Ramadan, coinciding with Christians’ annual Lenten season, as symbolic and an indication that only prayers could make him exceed the expectations of Lagos’ residents and also implement impactful projects and policies.

Sanwo-Olu noted that his re-election for another term of four years and the victory of the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, were proofs of answered prayers.

He expressed confidence in God that Nigeria under the leadership of the President-Elect would blossom.

The governor called on Muslims to sustain the selflessness and prayerful dispositions displayed during Ramadan and continue to embrace piety at all times to the pleasure of God.

Earlier, one of the Guest Lecturers at the event, Sheik AbdulHakeem Lawal, called on Muslims to make prayers a way of life, as against praying during difficult times or during accumulated successes alone.

Lawal, whose Lecture was on ”The Place of Dua in Surmounting Life Challenges (After difficulty, comes ease),” called for prayers for the country’s next dispensation, such that naysayers could be put to shame with their fake prophesies.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
