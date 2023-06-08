Sanwo-Olu appoints SSG, re-appoints 2 others

The Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said in a statement that Governor Sanwo-Olu also approved the re-appointment of Tayo Ayinde as the Chief of Staff (CoS) and Gboyega Shoyanwo as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

Muri-Okunola said that Salu-Hundeyin, an erudite, experienced barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, had over three decades experience at the Bar.

According to him, she is an astute business, human and economic resources manager who has great passion for excellence.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Before her present appointment, Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin was a Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC), a position in which she had served since November 2020,” he said.

The Head of Service said that both Ayinde and Soyannwo were being re-appointed as Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff respectively, having served Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s administration with diligence and great commitment during the first term, from May 2019 to May 2023.

He expressed optimism that the knowledge, experience and capacity of the appointees would put them in good stead to serve diligently.

Muri-Okunola congratulated and urged them to continue the delivery of selfless, effective and efficient service to the people of Lagos State.