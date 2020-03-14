The dethroned Emir of Kano, Mallam Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, will chair the convocation lecture of the Lagos State University (LASU) on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

According to the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, the lecture is part of activities lined up to mark the institution’s 24th convocation ceremony.

The theme of the lecturer is ‘The Future of Developing Economies in a Digital World’.

At LASU’s 24th convocation ceremony, a total of 8,959 will be awarded certificates in various degrees and diplomas.

Announcing the choice of Sanusi as the chairman of the lecture, Fagbohun while speaking at a pre-convocation briefing said, the choice predated the removal of the emir, adding that his dethronement has not reduced his intellectual richness, Guardian reports.

The VC further said that the lecture would be delivered by the president of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Benedict Oramah.

Fagbohun also said 76 graduands would bag first class degrees, while six distinguished Nigerians will receive honourary doctorate degrees.

The recipients are; Oluremi Tinubu, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Oba Otudeko, Opeyemi Oke, Aderemi Makanjuola, and Segun Agbaje.

Fagbohun also disclosed that this year’s convocation ceremony would mark his last as the institution’s Vice-Chancellor.