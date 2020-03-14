The deposed Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi has said his dethronement is the easiest thing to throw out of court if he had wanted to challenge it in court.

On Monday, March 9, 2020, the Kano State Government dethroned Sanusi, the 14th Emir of Kano and also banished him to Awe, a town in Nasarawa state, where he was detained for days before Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court ordered his release.

Speaking on the incident in a video that surfaced on Twitter on Saturday, March 14, 2020, Sanusi said if he had a plan to challenge his dethronement, he would win the case on the ground that he was not given a fair hearing.

Sanusi, who has decided to move on said the dethronement letter sent to him was badly and unprofessionally written.

He said, “I have done what I could in six years, I am moving on, I don’t want to go back. The truth is, if I wanted to go back…the letter was so badly written, it was so unprofessionally done, it is the easiest thing to throw out. If I wanted to go to court, it’s simple, fair hearing, did you query him? Did you ask him to defend himself? Did you even call him to ask him any question? No! That’s all. But I think we should move on to a new phase in life”.

On Friday, March 13, 2020, Justice Anwuli Chikere granted an interim order for Sanusi’s release from detention after his lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) urged the court to restore his rights to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria.

Four days after he was banished from Kano State, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State picked up Sanusi from his banishment home in Awe on Friday, March 13, after observing Jumaa’t prayer in the town.