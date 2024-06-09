ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sallah: Lawmaker donates 3000 rams, ₦250m to constituents in Zamfara

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that Jaji’s constituency, Kaura-Namoda and Birnin Magaji Local Government Areas are to receive special packages of both rams and cash.

Sallah: Lawmaker donates 3000 rams, ₦250m to constituents in Zamfara [Information Nigeria]
Sallah: Lawmaker donates 3000 rams, ₦250m to constituents in Zamfara [Information Nigeria]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement signed by the State Chairman, Jaji’s Coordinating Committee, Aliyu Abubakar, issued in Gusau on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jaji represents the Kaura-Namoda/Birnin-Magaji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

According to Abubakar, Jaji, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Ecological Funds has also earmarked ₦250 million for distribution to individuals, orphans and vulnerable groups across the state as Eid-el-Kabir welfare packages.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Jaji’s constituency, Kaura-Namoda and Birnin Magaji Local Government Areas are to receive special packages of both rams and cash.

“This is an annual gesture aimed to assist the Muslim faithful especially the APC members and less-privileged families to perform sacrifices and celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival in a happy mood.

“The beneficiaries also include state, local government and ward executives of the party, party elders and prominent persons in the state and former political office holders.

“Other beneficiaries include former local government council Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, former Councillors as well as APC associations, among others.

“Also to benefit from the gesture are Islamic scholars, orphans, youths and women APC support groups, among others,” Abubakar explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

He quoted Jaji as calling on the Muslims to use the first 10 days of the Zulhijjah and Eid-el-Kabir period to intensify prayers for sustainable peace and stability in the state as well as the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

New FRSC boss pledges to end number plates, drivers licence delays

New FRSC boss pledges to end number plates, drivers licence delays

Sallah: Lawmaker donates 3000 rams, ₦250m to constituents in Zamfara

Sallah: Lawmaker donates 3000 rams, ₦250m to constituents in Zamfara

We will ask Tinubu to stop importation of fertiliser - Akpabio assures Dangote

We will ask Tinubu to stop importation of fertiliser - Akpabio assures Dangote

You can pay workers ₦60k+ if you curb corruption, Labour replies governors

You can pay workers ₦60k+ if you curb corruption, Labour replies governors

Kano enemies distracted Gov Yusuf for one year - Kwankwaso

Kano enemies distracted Gov Yusuf for one year - Kwankwaso

Yobe govt recruits 4,000 teachers, builds 15 schools for IDPs and girls

Yobe govt recruits 4,000 teachers, builds 15 schools for IDPs and girls

Quick-thinking police officers save life of baby who wasn't breathing

Quick-thinking police officers save life of baby who wasn't breathing

'Time to move on from your losses' - Coalition tells Peter Obi

'Time to move on from your losses' - Coalition tells Peter Obi

No more lodging of underage girls in hotels, FG warns proprietors

No more lodging of underage girls in hotels, FG warns proprietors

Pulse Sports

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kano police vow to enforce court order against Sanusi's reinstatement

Thugs have taken over the streets since emirship tussle started, Kano residents

Akpabio, Abbas engage labour in last-minute talks to avert Monday's strike

Akpabio, Abbas engage labour in last-minute talks to avert Monday's strike

Ademola Adeleke [X, Formerly Twitter]

I inherited 80% infrastructural deficit from last administration – Adeleke

Senator Shehu Sani. [Guardian]

Shehu Sani lauds FG over court move to give LGs autonomy