Sallah: Lawmaker donates 3000 rams, ₦250m to constituents in Zamfara

This is contained in a statement signed by the State Chairman, Jaji’s Coordinating Committee, Aliyu Abubakar, issued in Gusau on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jaji represents the Kaura-Namoda/Birnin-Magaji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

According to Abubakar, Jaji, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Ecological Funds has also earmarked ₦250 million for distribution to individuals, orphans and vulnerable groups across the state as Eid-el-Kabir welfare packages.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Jaji’s constituency, Kaura-Namoda and Birnin Magaji Local Government Areas are to receive special packages of both rams and cash.

“This is an annual gesture aimed to assist the Muslim faithful especially the APC members and less-privileged families to perform sacrifices and celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival in a happy mood.

“The beneficiaries also include state, local government and ward executives of the party, party elders and prominent persons in the state and former political office holders.

“Other beneficiaries include former local government council Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, former Councillors as well as APC associations, among others.

“Also to benefit from the gesture are Islamic scholars, orphans, youths and women APC support groups, among others,” Abubakar explained.

ADVERTISEMENT