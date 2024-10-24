ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu moves to cut cost, limits ministers to 3-vehicle convoy

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu said no minister or head of agencies will be assigned additional vehicles in the course of discharging their official assignments.

The decision was announced by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Onnagu said, “No additional vehicles will be assigned to them for movement.

According to the presidential aide, the move is part of the Federal Government's effort to reduce the cost of governance given the prevailing realities.

This is coming nine months after Tinubu took a significant step to reduce government expenditure by reducing his entourage on foreign trips from 50 to 20 officials.

A the same time, he reduced the Vice President’s entourage to five officials on foreign trips and 15 for local trips.

Meanwhile, in the directive issued today, the President “ordered all ministers, ministers of state, and heads of agencies to have at most five security personnel attached to them.

ALSO READ: Cabinet Reshuffle: Tinubu sacks 5 ministers, appoints 7 more

“The security team will comprise four police officers and one Department of State Services (DSS) officer. No additional security personnel will be assigned,” he stated.

Tinubu also instructed the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to liaise with the military, paramilitary and security agencies to agree on a suitable reduction in their vehicles and personnel.

The statement added: “President Tinubu instructed the National Security Adviser to engage with the Military, Paramilitary and Security Agencies to determine a suitable reduction in their vehicle and security personnel deployment.

"All affected officials are expected to comply with these new measures immediately, underscoring the urgency and seriousness of these changes.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

