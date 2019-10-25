Russia and Nigeria inked a deal that will bolster the West African nation’s resolve to defeat insurgents and bandits wreaking havoc in different parts of the country.

A senior official at Russia’s federal military-technical cooperation service told the RIA news agency that Moscow has agreed to supply 12 Mi-35 attack helicopters to Nigeria.

The contract was announced as Russia welcomed dozens of African heads of state to the southern Russian city of Sochi this week.

President Buhari and Vladmir Putin meet in Sochi, Russia (Tolu Ogunlesi, Presidency)

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and Russian President Vladmir Putin held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit and agreed to strengthen relations between both nations.

Russia is pushing for clout and influence on the African continent and sees Nigeria and South Africa--the two biggest economies in the region--as good places to start.

“We can do a lot together,” Putin promised Buhari in Russia.