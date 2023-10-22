ADVERTISEMENT
Rotimi Amaechi to deliver 2023 TheNiche Lecture in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Amaechi said the TheNiche lecture series was his contribution to the national discourse, aimed at fostering the much-needed renaissance in society.

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. [Twitter/@ChibuikeAmaechi]
The Chief Executive Officer of TheNiche, Ikechukwu Amaechi, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

He said that the lecture was part of the organisation’s contribution to national rebirth.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lecture will be held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos.

Amaechi said the 2023 edition of the lecture would feature the former governor of Rivers and also a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as the Guest Speaker.

He noted that Amaechi would speak on the theme: “Why we Stride and Slip: Leadership, Nationalism and the Nigerian Condition.”

Amaechi said Dr Uma Eleazu, an elder statesman and Chairman, Board of Trustees of Anya-Ndi-Igbo, a socio-political organisation, committed to equity, peace, unity, justice and progress of Nigeria, would chair the occasion.

“Eleazu, a teacher, consultant, writer and commentator on public affairs, who set up the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, served in the 1978 Constitution Drafting Committee (CDC) and was a member of the Constituent Assembly.

“A one-time presidential aspirant, Eleazu’s insight as to why we stride and slide will be invaluable.

“There will also be panel discussions involving Sen. Shehu Sani, human rights activist and leading figure in the struggle for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria; redoubtable Dr Chidi Amuta, scholar, author, journalist and quintessential polemicist;

“Also, Mr Yakubu Mohammed, a journalist par excellence, columnist and politician; Mr Valentine Ozigbo, politician, business executive and immediate past President and Chief Executive Officer of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc.

“Among others are Mrs Funke Treasure, a broadcast journalist, certified media trainer, speech and leadership coach,” he said.

Amaechi said it had become the tradition, they would dissect Amaechi’s offering for the benefit of Nigerians.

According to him, the lecture, in particular, promises to be a great national dialogue. The idea is to have a variegated panoply of opinions that will shed light on why Nigeria’s enormous potential is not realised.

He noted that Rotimi Amaechi would delve into the enigmatic question of ‘Why we Stride and Slip: Leadership, Nationalism, and the Nigerian Condition.’ adding that his insights promise to captivate the audience and provide valuable perspective.

Amaechi said after the lecture, that both the former minister and Eleazu would be inducted into TheNiche Hall of Fame, an honour reserved exclusively for guest speakers and chairpersons.

