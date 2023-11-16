ADVERTISEMENT
Road crashes in Ondo reduced by 4.6% in 9 months - FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The reduction in the number of road traffic crashes was achieved through the enlightenment and advocacy programmes embarked on by the command.

Mr Ezekiel SonAllah, FRSC Sector Commander in the state, disclosed this in Akure at a news conference to commemorate 2023 African Road Safety Day And World Day Of Remembrance For Road Traffic Victims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the programme was “Justice Slogan: Remember Support Act”. SonAllah explained that the reduction in the number of road traffic crashes was achieved through the enlightenment and advocacy programmes embarked on by the command.

He said that the command would not relent on its oaths in protecting lives and properties on highways.

“In 2022, between January and September, 237 total crashes were recorded, while 226 recorded in 2023 with a 4.6% decrease.

“In the same months under review, 746 casualties were recorded in 2022 and 657 in 2023 with 11.9% decrease, and 1,769 people involved in crashes in the 2022 while 1,297 involved in 2023 with 26.7% decrease.

“During the same period, 97 people were killed in 2022, while 116 were killed in 2023, which shows 19.59% increase. Also, 649 people were injured in 2022, while 541 were injured in 2023 with 16.6% decrease.

“The command will not resting on its efforts until we are able to record zero crash on our roads,” he said.

SonAllah said that the annual remembrance day programme was to promote evidence-based actions to prevent and eventually stop further road traffic deaths and injuries. He said that the command would continue to deploy it’s personnel and logistics to man the highways across the state.

The sector commander said that the command would aggressively enforce critical offences of overloading, speed limit violation and the use of cell phone while driving. SonAllah said laws on driving under alcohol/drug influence, wrongful overtaking, dangerous driving, failure to install speed limit device among others, would also be enforced.

The sector commander charged motorists to ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before embarking on any journey, especially during the festive seasons.

“Like what we said during the ember months campaign, life has no duplicate because if you are driving with defective headlights, you are risking your own life and others.

“Motorists need to do the needful before plying the highways, both day and night, because what road crash understand is simple obedience of rules and regulations of road traffic.

“As we are advocating for zero crash in Ondo State, we need to realise it is a collective efforts and all hands must be on deck.

“As we remember the lives of people that died today, we need to shun whatever could lead to loss of lives and properties,” he advised.

