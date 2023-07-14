Rivers LG launches 3 buses to subsidise transportation.

The vehicles are to serve travellers in the area at a subsidised cost, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Shortly after the presentation at Ngo, the council’s headquarters, Chairman of the Council, Erastus Awortu, assured on plans to increase the number of vehicles to accommodate more passengers.

The chairman noted that the government and the party (PDP) at the local level were aware of hardships caused by fuel subsidy removal on the local populace and decided to mitigate in the area of transportation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is nothing within our budgetary capacity that will be enough to completely eradicate the biting economic hardship on the people but it is worst if we do nothing at all, so we decided to reduce the pain a little.

“Government is there to protect the people, and in protecting the people, government has to bear some of the responsibilities so that the people can be happy,” he said.

The council boss also said that though fuel subsidy removal was a necessary action by the Federal Government, with inherent benefits on national economy, its impact had however, continued to hurt the poorest group.

He therefore, commended the state government, led by Gov. Siminialaye Fubara, for rolling out free buses at the urban centres of the state as part of succor for the vulnerable group in the face of hardship in Port Harcourt and environ.

The council chairman assured of ways and means within the limits of the council to continue to replicate such positive people-oriented gestures to enhance standard of living at the grassroots.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicles, two 18-seater Hiace Buses and a Sienna car, had been scheduled for direct Port Harcourt/Andoni and Bori/Andoni routes.

Victor Ere, Chairman, Andoni PDP chapter, thanked the council chairman and his team for the initiative, geared towards alleviating the plight of the people at such a critical time.