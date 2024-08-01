Rice looters in Edo disagree with Police, insist it's diverted palliatives

Eyewitnesses told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the protesters found the vehicle parked on a road as they protested in the community.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke under anonymity, told NAN that the rice might be the one from the Federal Government for Edo residents but was allegedly diverted.

They alleged that the politicians representing the state had been diverting palliatives met for Edo residents because the rice was in 10kg sacks.

They vowed to search for all hidden locations where Federal Government palliatives designated for Edo were hidden.

The protesters also made a video of the looting from the unidentified truck.

The state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, in a statement, denied that the rice belonged to the state.

Nehikhare alleged that the videos making the rounds regarding the looting were a desperate attempt to score cheap political points by opposition parties.

He said, “The Edo State Government has received information about the looting of bags of rice from an unidentified truck and private residences in parts of Benin City in the wake of the ‘EndBadBGovernance protests.

