ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Rice looters in Edo disagree with Police, insist it's diverted palliatives

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nehikhare alleged that the videos making the rounds regarding the looting were a desperate attempt to score cheap political points by opposition parties.

Rice looters in Edo disagree with Police, insist it's diverted palliatives
Rice looters in Edo disagree with Police, insist it's diverted palliatives

Recommended articles

Eyewitnesses told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the protesters found the vehicle parked on a road as they protested in the community.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke under anonymity, told NAN that the rice might be the one from the Federal Government for Edo residents but was allegedly diverted.

They alleged that the politicians representing the state had been diverting palliatives met for Edo residents because the rice was in 10kg sacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

They vowed to search for all hidden locations where Federal Government palliatives designated for Edo were hidden.

The protesters also made a video of the looting from the unidentified truck.

The state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, in a statement, denied that the rice belonged to the state.

Nehikhare alleged that the videos making the rounds regarding the looting were a desperate attempt to score cheap political points by opposition parties.

He said, “The Edo State Government has received information about the looting of bags of rice from an unidentified truck and private residences in parts of Benin City in the wake of the ‘EndBadBGovernance protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The videos making the rounds are said to have emanated from the Urora axis of Ikpoba Hill, Benin and the government does not have a warehouse in that location,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why we boycotted hunger, hardship protests — Zamfara students

Why we boycotted hunger, hardship protests — Zamfara students

Clash in Bayelsa as youths pelt protesters with bottles, stones to disperse them

Clash in Bayelsa as youths pelt protesters with bottles, stones to disperse them

Zamfara APC fumes after protesters attempted to attack Matawalle’s residence

Zamfara APC fumes after protesters attempted to attack Matawalle’s residence

Rice looters in Edo disagree with Police, insist it's diverted palliatives

Rice looters in Edo disagree with Police, insist it's diverted palliatives

Banks, shops open in Kwara as residents shun hunger protest amid tight security

Banks, shops open in Kwara as residents shun hunger protest amid tight security

Maiduguri residents welcome declaration of curfew after deadly bomb blast

Maiduguri residents welcome declaration of curfew after deadly bomb blast

Stray bullets kill 4 in Niger as protesters outnumbered security agents

Stray bullets kill 4 in Niger as protesters outnumbered security agents

Nyanya Police Headquarters not burnt, Police explain what happened

Nyanya Police Headquarters not burnt, Police explain what happened

Wike invites protesters for dialogue after showdown in FCT on day 1

Wike invites protesters for dialogue after showdown in FCT on day 1

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime [Presidency]

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer [Daily Nigerian]

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer

President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Wike Nyesom [Nigeria Info FM]

Planned protest organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu - Wike

Nationwide protest over hardship divides opinions across Nigeria [slate.com]

Hardship is too much, even Dangote feels it - Nationwide protest sparks debate