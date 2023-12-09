Rhoda Jatau released on bail after 18 months in detention

Mujahid Ibrahim, the Programme Officer of CITAD disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Saturday.

CITAD was one of the Civil Society Organisations in Bauchi state that clamoured for Jatau’s release from prison since May 20, 2022.

She was charged under Sections 114 and 210 of the Penal Code Law, as well as Section 24 Subsection 1b(i) of the Cyber Crimes Act, accused of inciting public disturbance; exciting contempt of religious creed; and cyber-stalking.

Jatau was alleged to have perpetrated the act through the use of a WhatsApp group chat in her place of work in the Warji Local Government Area of Bauchi state.

This incident reportedly came in response to the murder of Deborah Emmanuel Yakubu, who was killed in an instance of mob violence over a similar accusation in Sokoto state.

The act led to the destruction of properties and arson of houses but no life was lost as a result.

It will be recalled that Yunusa Ya’u, the Executive Director, CITAD, had on Friday morning, during a news Conference on the Digital Rights implications of Jatau’s continued detention over her Social Media post, called on the federal and Bauchi state government to release her from detention.

Speaking with NAN, the CITAD Programme Officer, said “We have received the news that she has now been released on bail on Friday and we have been working towards the confirmation of the information since then.

“Today, we have been able to confirm that she has truly been released on bail and has reunited with her husband and children,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jatau was released after meeting the bail condition on Friday by Justice Nana Jubrin of the Bauchi State High Court 11.