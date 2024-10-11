Ex-Immigration ACG warns of 320 illegal routes fueling insecurity in Nigeria

Fagbamigbe said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Abeokuta. The retired immigration officer said the illegal routes “provide avenues for insecurity, proliferation of arms, and dumping of unwholesome goods in the country.”

He therefore advised the Federal Government to procure and install advanced equipment at the nation’s borders to strengthen security.

Fagbamigbe said the installation of modern surveillance equipment had become necessary because of the increased challenge of insecurity bedeviling the nation. He listed the various nature of insecurity, trafficking in illicit drugs, and human trafficking, among other menaces facing the country.

According to him, border policing has shifted from the use of only human personnel to the use of sophisticated electronic-based equipment for efficient result-oriented operations. He said that the porous borders had also encouraged the thriving illegal drug and human trafficking all over the country.

The retired NIS boss said the deployment of technologies like electronic sensors, video monitors, and night vision scopes to detect illegal entries had proven to be more effective in Western countries than human security.

He said that advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, (drones) and dark fighter cameras could also enhance border controls. He noted that areas of border surveillance security and stability needed to be strengthened.

The former immigration boss identified border security as the cornerstone of any nation’s defence.

“We have to take seriously border management security and work with border communities.

“We must create a sense of awareness and collaboration,” Fagbamigbe said.

He noted that the country at the moment lacked sufficient security personnel to safeguard the existing illegal routes across the borders.

NAN reports that Fagbamigbe, who retired as the Coordinator l, One ‘F ‘ comprising Ekiti, Oyo, Ondo and Osun commands, was pulled out of service on October 4 after 30 years of service.