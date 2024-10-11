ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ex-Immigration ACG warns of 320 illegal routes fueling insecurity in Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ex-ACG advised the Federal Government to procure and install advanced equipment at the nation’s borders to strengthen security.

Ex-Immigration ACG warns of 320 illegal routes fueling insecurity in Nigeria
Ex-Immigration ACG warns of 320 illegal routes fueling insecurity in Nigeria

Recommended articles

Fagbamigbe said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Abeokuta. The retired immigration officer said the illegal routes “provide avenues for insecurity, proliferation of arms, and dumping of unwholesome goods in the country.”

He therefore advised the Federal Government to procure and install advanced equipment at the nation’s borders to strengthen security.

Fagbamigbe said the installation of modern surveillance equipment had become necessary because of the increased challenge of insecurity bedeviling the nation. He listed the various nature of insecurity, trafficking in illicit drugs, and human trafficking, among other menaces facing the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, border policing has shifted from the use of only human personnel to the use of sophisticated electronic-based equipment for efficient result-oriented operations. He said that the porous borders had also encouraged the thriving illegal drug and human trafficking all over the country.

The retired NIS boss said the deployment of technologies like electronic sensors, video monitors, and night vision scopes to detect illegal entries had proven to be more effective in Western countries than human security.

He said that advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, (drones) and dark fighter cameras could also enhance border controls. He noted that areas of border surveillance security and stability needed to be strengthened.

The former immigration boss identified border security as the cornerstone of any nation’s defence.

“We have to take seriously border management security and work with border communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We must create a sense of awareness and collaboration,” Fagbamigbe said.

He noted that the country at the moment lacked sufficient security personnel to safeguard the existing illegal routes across the borders.

NAN reports that Fagbamigbe, who retired as the Coordinator l, One ‘F ‘ comprising Ekiti, Oyo, Ondo and Osun commands, was pulled out of service on October 4 after 30 years of service.

While in service, Fagbamigbe headed several formations such as Igando, Iseyin, Saki border patrol, Lagos Passport Command, and Zone ‘F’ Oyo, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC suspends Tinubu's minister, 9 others

APC suspends Tinubu's minister, 9 others

Zamfara govt to demolish communities harbouring bandits

Zamfara govt to demolish communities harbouring bandits

Ex-Immigration ACG warns of 320 illegal routes fueling insecurity in Nigeria

Ex-Immigration ACG warns of 320 illegal routes fueling insecurity in Nigeria

Africa's Mpox outbreak death toll reaches 979 as cases surge to 38,300

Africa's Mpox outbreak death toll reaches 979 as cases surge to 38,300

Chief Judge declines Justice Nyako’s recusal from Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Chief Judge declines Justice Nyako’s recusal from Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Observers accuse Gov Fubara of fuelling violence in Rivers LG poll

Observers accuse Gov Fubara of fuelling violence in Rivers LG poll

PDP crisis deepens as faction appoints new acting national chairman

PDP crisis deepens as faction appoints new acting national chairman

Court rejects Binance executive's new bail request due to abuse of process

Court rejects Binance executive's new bail request due to abuse of process

Drama as court bars PDP NEC, BoT from sacking Damagum

Drama as court bars PDP NEC, BoT from sacking Damagum

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BSIEC announces its readiness to conduct LG election in Benue

BSIEC announces its readiness to conduct LG election in Benue

FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months

FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months

Amotekun Corps thwarts 5 kidnap attempts, rescues 9 victims in Ondo State (The Africa Report)

Amotekun Corps thwarts 5 kidnap attempts, rescues 9 victims in Ondo State

My wife's death won't disrupt governance in Akwa Ibom - Governor Eno

My wife's death won't disrupt governance in Akwa Ibom - Governor Eno