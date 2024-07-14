ADVERTISEMENT
Residents wail as Kaduna govt demolishes illegal structures

News Agency Of Nigeria

Garba also said the exercise had recorded some achievements so far in urban planning and city beautification.

Residents wail as Kaduna govt demolishes illegal structures
The photo is for illustrative purposes only [Waltraud Ingerl/Getty Images

This action, to many concerned residents and stakeholders, though legal, has come at a very critical time when the victims and other Nigerians are groaning sequel to the raging hyperinflation and other economic conundrums.

Those concerned citizens were however of the view that the commonality of such unpalatable by the agency was far from being apt and correct.

A cross-section of the victims and residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondents in Kaduna, “‘this demolition is just like adding salt to an injury.

“Such obnoxious actions are capable of aggravating insecurity in the state and the country in general.

“Governments should always think of improving the living standards of Nigerians and not further punishing them.”

Malam Aliyu Sahabi, a former shop owner at the popular NAF Junction told NAN, ”We are really now very confused as I have been operating here for close to two decades.

“As for the elderly people like us, some of us can be patient, ensure and bottle up whatever we are feeling after this demolition.

”Our concern is mainly the youths among us as some of them can stray, revert to crimes and other anti-social activities.”

Another victim, Hajiya Raliya Muhammad called on the state government to provide them with alternative spaces to reconvene their trading activities.

However, the authority has insisted that its action was aimed at sanitising the city and restoring its original master plan.

This is contained in a statement titled, “Commencement of the Removal of Temporary and Informal Activities in Kaduna Metropolis’.

This was made known in a press release issued by the Assistant Director, Public Affairs Unit of the authority, Nuhu Garba.

According to him, the affected areas were: the NDA bus stop, U/Dosa area, Kawo area, Mando roundabout, Rabah road, NAF Club gate and Katuru road.

Others were: Isa Kaita Road, Alkali Road, Babban Saura area(Millennium City), T/Wada area, Barnawa and High Cost Junction axis, among others.

He said, “The action followed after public announcements on media, sensitization visits and stakeholders’ engagement meetings.

“These were in order to give the affected people ample time to remove their properties as well to vacate from those places."

He added, “Such erection of shops, containers, kiosks and signage without approvals as well as the display of wares or goods on roads set-backs were a source of concern to the environmental hazard, traffic congestion and security threat in the state.

“At the points of THE enforcement exercise, some of the defaulters confirmed that the authority had informed them.

“But, they stressed that poverty, socio-economic hardship in the country,non-completion of the modern markets development project, and the exorbitant price of shops in the markets and neighbourhood centres made resort to such acts.

“Other reasons advanced included the high rate of unemployment and security challenges as factors that led them to do such informal activities along the road setbacks in the state.

“Others upheld and understood that such places were not meant for the businesses in operation but maintained that they have no other option.”

According to Garba, a lot of the victims have appealed to the government for alternative places to enable them to carry out their legal business activities before vacating the demolished areas.

He, however, said that KASUPDA has again solicited their usual cooperation for ensuring urban sanity and. a secure environment in the state.

