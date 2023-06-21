Residents laud ex-lawmaker over road construction in Ondo Community

Adefisoye represented the Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency in the 9th National Assembly on the APC platform.

The newly constructed Imogun road was described by the residents of the community as a timely project that would boost their livelihood.

They also described the road as the solution to erosion problem in the community.

The residents also opined that the constructed road was expected to open up Ibule-Soro community for further development and expansion.

A resident of Ibule-Siri, Mr Sijibomi Adetoba, on Tuesday, while interacting with newsmen, commended Adefisoye for keeping to his promise

Adetoba said that it was uncommon to come by a legislator like Adedisoye who had impacted the lives of his constituents through provision of infrastructure and welfare programmes.

He added that the immediate past federal legislator might have chosen not to go ahead with the road construction for obvious reason.

The resident said that Adefisoye instead, toed the path of honour by going ahead to fulfil his electoral promise.

He also said that the community would always identify with him in his subsequent political ambitions.

“I am glad that Small Alhaji, as fondly called, has fulfilled his electoral promise to our people in Ibule-Soro Community.

“Politicians have been coming to our community to canvass for votes and they made lots of promises that were not fulfilled.

“But Small Alhaji has proved himself as a different politician whose words can be taken to the bank,” he said.

Also, Mr Ige Olusola, described Adefisoye as “one legislator that embarked on infrastructural projects as if he is a state governor.

“This is another evidence of his many infrastructural projects and welfare programmes that were always aimed at bringing comfort to the people.

“Now that he has promised and delivered, our people in Ibule will be glad to support his governorship ambition.

“The youth in particular, are willing to proclaim the governorship gospel of Small Alhaji because we have all seen what he did as member of the House of Representatives and a lot more should be expected from him as a governor,” Olusola said.

Similarly, Mrs Comfort Ajayi said that people of the community were full of praises to the ex lawmaker for promise fulfilled.

Ajayi explained that the constructed Imogun Road was one of the many fulfilled electoral promises made by Adefisoye to the people of the area.

She added that the project was expectedly completed with drainage system and other necessary things.