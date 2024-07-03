Reps resolved only 40 petitions out of 240 in 1 year - Speaker Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Reps, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, announced this in Abuja on Wednesday at the presentation of the one-year scorecard of the 10th House of Representatives.

He said that public petitions remained a powerful mechanism for the House to address grievances from the public.

According to him, in the year under review, out of the 240 public petitions currently under investigation, a total of 40 cases have been closed.

He added that in contrast, 10 cases had been laid before the house for further consideration, adding that by this, the house had shown that it was sensitive and responsive to the people’s yearnings.

He said that the house had also played a pivotal role in mediating conflicts and ensuring the smooth resolution of crises.

He listed such mediation to include the intervention with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), where the timely dialogue led to the successful call-off of a nationwide strike.

He said that the house involvement swiftly resolved the Nigeria Union of Teachers grievances, ensuring minimal disruption to the educational sector and the intervention in the Nigerian Medical Association crisis by facilitating the resolution of key issues.

Also speaking, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, said that “an open legislature is not just about engagement, but about data-driven decision-making”.

“We as your representatives have a responsibility to understand the nation’s most immediate needs and address them accordingly.

“This requires a meticulous approach, utilising data and prioritising models that reflect the pulse of our nation."

He added that openness and data-driven decision-making would ensure that legislative actions were tailored to the evolving needs of the people.