Reps promise to end recurring strikes in Nigerian universities

News Agency Of Nigeria

The committee is also working toward ensuring quality, reliable, easy access and rewarding university education.

Rep. Abubakar Fulata, the Chairman of the committee said this known at a meeting with the Executive Secretary of National University Commission (NUC) and Vice-Chancellors of federal Universities in Abuja on Tuesday.

This kind of meeting is necessary considering the fact that it is a new government, new assembly, new committee and new committee’s leadership,” he said.

He said the House leadership had created six committees out of the previous two, for quality oversight. Fulata said that the committee was working toward ensuring quality, reliable, easy access and rewarding university education.

“It is unfortunate that university education today is facing serious challenges spanning form strike actions, cultism, insecurity, drugs pedaling and immoral acts,’’ he stated.

He said the challenges required collective efforts to address including the intervention of the committee and contributions of all well-meaning Nigerians. In his response, the acting Executive Secretary, NUC, Prof. Chris Maiyaki said that Nigerian universities were faced with lots of challenges.

He expressed confidence that with the commitment of National Assembly some of the problems would be addressed. Prof Folasade Ogunsola, who spoke on behalf of the Vice-Chancellors, said that Nigerian universities had the potential to emerge the best in Africa.

News Agency Of Nigeria

