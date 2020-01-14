The committee Chairman, Aliyu Magaji, gave the directive during a meeting with the Minister of Power and the NERC on the rationale behind the increase when the house had already passed a bill which criminalises estimated billing.

Recall that NERC had directed the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to enforce an upward review of the tariff starting from April 1.

ALSO READ: Lawmaker says Lagos roads will be free of potholes in 6 month

Meanwhile, the House committee also condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to transfer the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company Limited from the Ministry of Power to the Ministry of Finance.