Reps asks FG to implement 10% jobs for persons with disabilities

This is sequel to the adoption of a motion by Rep. Kafila Ogbara (APC-Lagos) at the plenary in Abuja on Thursday

The House warned against discrimination against PLWD, adding that public buildings should be made accessible to them.

The House also told the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to direct the HoSF and MDAs to adhere strictly to the provisions of Section 29 of the discrimination against PLWD prohibition Act, 2018.

The House said this is by way of providing 10 per cent of jobs available for the physically challenged persons in Nigeria.

Ogbara in her motion said that discrimination against PLWD Act 2018 was enacted part of the efforts to ensure that the rights of disabled persons in the country were safeguarded.

She said Section 6 of the Act provides that there shall be a transitory period of five years within which all public buildings and structures must be accessible and usable by PLWD.

She said that Section 29 of the Act provides that all employers of labour in public organisations shall, as much as possible, have persons with disabilities constituting at least 5 per cent of their employment.

Ogbara said that the five years transitory period provided under Section 6 of the Discrimination against PLWD Act, 2018 had lapsed, hence the need for its full implementation.

She said et it was the duty of the government to ensure that these rights of every Nigerian was were respected, protected and fulfilled.

The House while further adopting the motion also urged all relevant security agencies to commence full enforcement of the provisions of the Act.