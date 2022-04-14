RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps approve N4trn for fuel subsidy; Police get N182bn salary increase

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The House of Representatives on Thursday approved N4 trillion for fuel subsidy in the revised 2022 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) sent by President Muhammadu Buhari on April 7.

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]
Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]

The House also passed the sum of N182 billion as an increment for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) salary, while it also passed N7.35 trillion budget deficit.

Recommended articles

This followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance on the request by the President for revision of the 2022 Fiscal Framework at the plenary.

Buhari in a letter had requested the review of the 2022 MTEF to make some adjustments to accommodate present realities such as oil production and price as well as suspension of the removal of fuel subsidy.

The House, however, approved an increase in the oil benchmark to 73 dollars per barrel and a daily oil production volume of 1.6 million barrels per day.

Other approvals by the House include a cut in the provision for federally funded upstream projects being implemented by N200 billion from N352.80 billion.

Others are an increase in the projection for Federal Government independent revenue by N400 billion and an additional provision of N182.45 billion to cater for the needs of the NPF.

The House also approved a domestic debt service provision of N76.13 billion and net reductions in Statutory Transfers by N66.07 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the breakdown is as follows: Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), by N13.46 billion from N102.78 billion to N89.32 billion

“North East Development Commission (NEDC), by N6.30 billion from N48.08 billion to N41.78 billion; and Universal Basic Education (UBEC), by N23.16 billion from N112.29 billion to N89.13 billion.

“Basic Health Care Fund, by N11.58 billion from N56.14 billion to N44.56 billion; and that NASENI, by N11.58 billion from N56.14 billion to N44.56 billion.”

The House of Reps Committee Chairman, Appropriation, Rep. Aliyu Betara, said that the House acted on the President request and did some adjustment to fit his request on the budget.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps approve N4trn for fuel subsidy; Police get N182bn salary increase

Reps approve N4trn for fuel subsidy; Police get N182bn salary increase

Council of State endorses clemency, pardon to 159 citizens

Council of State endorses clemency, pardon to 159 citizens

Buhari pays condolence visit to Nda-Isaiah’s family

Buhari pays condolence visit to Nda-Isaiah’s family

Nigerians will need NIN to travel on trains from May- NRC

Nigerians will need NIN to travel on trains from May- NRC

Senate constitutes ad hoc committee on crude oil theft

Senate constitutes ad hoc committee on crude oil theft

United States accuses Nigerian police, military, DSS of corruption and impunity

United States accuses Nigerian police, military, DSS of corruption and impunity

Insecurity: 11,536 schools have shut down in Nigeria since Dec 2020, says UNICEF

Insecurity: 11,536 schools have shut down in Nigeria since Dec 2020, says UNICEF

Buhari seeks passage of Money Laundering, Terrorism Prevention Bills

Buhari seeks passage of Money Laundering, Terrorism Prevention Bills

Osun Guber Polls: INEC disqualifies over 40% voters

Osun Guber Polls: INEC disqualifies over 40% voters

Trending

Court dismisses Abba Kyari’s fundamental rights suit against NDLEA

Abba-Kyari (1)

Adeboye's son apologises for calling pastors 'goats'; RCCG imposes sanctions

Leke Adeboye [churchtimesnigeria].

Remains of collapsed Ikoyi building crash on neighbouring homes [Pulse Exclusive]

Remains of collapsed Ikoyi building crashes on neighboring homes

Ngige says he’s tired of ASUU going on strike every time it disagrees with FG

Chris-Ngige (PMNewsNG)