Report of cholera outbreak in Oyo mere rumour - State govt

Rotimi Babalola, the Director of Press and Public Relations in the state’s Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, said in a statement that there was nothing like any outbreak.

“The Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Health, Dr Olusoji Adeyanju, says a medical team has been put on alert to prevent unforeseen circumstances,” he said.

”Surveillance and notification officers in the state and local government areas have been put on alert to institute preventive measures and sensitisation of residents in markets and other places.

”This is with a view to responding to any outbreak of such disease in the state,” Babalola quoted Adesanya as adding.

The Permanent Secretary went on to state that since the disease was suspected to be highly contagious, all necessary precautions were being taken.

“It is an infection that may be transmitted from person to person through various channels, most especially where the source of drinking water and food are polluted or contaminated.

“Our people at the Ministry are currently on field sensitising the masses on how to prevent cholera.”

Adeyanju implored the people of the state to improve on their personal hygiene and abide by the disease preventive measures.

He further urged residents of the state not to drink water from doubtful sources and avoid eating food prepared in non-hygienic environments.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there have been widespread news of a cholera outbreak in the city of Ibadan since Thursday.