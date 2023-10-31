ADVERTISEMENT
Repair your car’s lighting defects to stay alive - FRSC advises motorists

News Agency Of Nigeria

FRSC also admonished motorists against overloading and travelling at night to prevent avoidable crashes.

Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) [Leadership News]
Anthony Uga, the Ogun Sector Commander, FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota that repairing any defects in their cars’ lighting system could make the difference in staying alive during, before and after the ember months.

Uga added that motorists should also endeavour to drive to stay alive during the last four months of the year. Ember months are a parlance used in Nigeria to indicate the final four months of the year – September, October, November, and December.

“Motorists should work on any defects in their cars at this time, and ensure they drive to stay alive by obeying all traffic rules and regulations.

“Additionally, motorists should refrain from excessive speed and wrongful overtaking as it is only the living that celebrate yuletide,” the FRSC boss said.

The sector commander enjoined the motoring public to roll over the projections and plans that they had been unable to accomplish in 2023 to 2024. He admonished motorists against overloading and travelling at night to prevent avoidable crashes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Repair your car's lighting defects to stay alive - FRSC advises motorists



