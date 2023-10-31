Repair your car’s lighting defects to stay alive - FRSC advises motorists

Anthony Uga, the Ogun Sector Commander, FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota that repairing any defects in their cars’ lighting system could make the difference in staying alive during, before and after the ember months.

Uga added that motorists should also endeavour to drive to stay alive during the last four months of the year. Ember months are a parlance used in Nigeria to indicate the final four months of the year – September, October, November, and December.

“Motorists should work on any defects in their cars at this time, and ensure they drive to stay alive by obeying all traffic rules and regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Additionally, motorists should refrain from excessive speed and wrongful overtaking as it is only the living that celebrate yuletide,” the FRSC boss said.