Rep Kalu affirms Federal Govt aim to harness AI for economic advancement
The government is committed to foster a regulatory framework that balances fairness and digital rights protection.
This is contained in a statement made available by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, on Friday in Abuja. He emphasised the need for responsible AI use. He, however, warned that the government would not condone any form of abuse that would affect national security.
Kalu said it was necessary to collaborate with Meta, formerly known as Facebook, to ensure the protection of digital rights amid the evolving digital landscape. The Deputy Speaker also hinted at the forthcoming sectoral policy dialogue focusing on information technology and innovation.
