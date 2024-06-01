ADVERTISEMENT
Renowned Ifa priest proposes traditional DNA test to curb paternity fraud menace

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Ifa priest said cases of paternity fraud have continued to rise because Nigerians have abandoned their traditional religions in favour of foreign ones.

According to recent studies, it tuned out that one in every four tested men is not the biological father of their child(ren) and Nigeria currently occupies the second position in the global ranking behind Jamaica.

Reported cases of paternity fraud in the country have continued to rise with families left imperilled by the sad phenomenon.

Speaking during the week on how the menace can be addressed, Elebuibon said the Yoruba traditional approach remained the most foolproof method to determine a child's paternity.

He also expressed concern over the challenge, noting that paternity fraud has continued to rise because Nigerians have abandoned their traditional religions in favour of foreign ones.

“The total rejection of Yoruba culture is partly responsible for the high rate of infidelity in marriages. Our traditional practices offer effective means to address paternity issues.”

He continued, “In Yoruba culture, even during childbirth, the paternity of a baby can be determined. In my own compound those days, a new wife would swear an oath before the Ogun shrine to remain faithful to only her husband. Traditionally, there are several ways to determine the paternity of a child. Those means are cheap and safe, but our people are not interested in them. There are alternatives available for those interested,” the septuagenarian said.

Pulse recently highlighted why paternity fraud has become popular in Nigeria, and the reason why.

