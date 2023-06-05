The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Remi Tinubu takes up first official engagement as Nigeria's new first lady

News Agency Of Nigeria

The first lady applauded the past government for leaving capable hands behind for her to work with.

Nigeria's first lady, Remi Tinubu (second from left) on her first day in office [Twitter/@Laurestar]
Nigeria's first lady, Remi Tinubu (second from left) on her first day in office [Twitter/@Laurestar]

Recommended articles

Tinubu officially met with the heads of units in the first lady's office and took a tour of the office, in company with the permanent secretary, Tijani Umar, and other head of units as well as the media team.

During the meeting, organised by Umar, the first lady applauded the immediate past government for leaving capable hands behind for her to work with.

"I am delighted to meet you all. I believe that as we transit into this new role that God has blessed us with, I will need your experience in serving our people.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We thank God that the outgoing administration was able to leave us in very capable hands," she said.

The first lady said that she would be engaging the unit heads whenever the need arose.

"I’m also trying to get some political appointees to join you."

In his response, the permanent secretary expressed the readiness of the staff members in the unit to work with Tinubu.

"In due course, Your Excellency, you are going to be meeting with other members of staff because it is a privilege for them to know the boss they will be serving," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu begs striking health workers to return to work

Tinubu begs striking health workers to return to work

PDP witness tells tribunal he signed Nasarawa result sheet under duress

PDP witness tells tribunal he signed Nasarawa result sheet under duress

Kogi traditional rulers condemn attack on Governor Bello

Kogi traditional rulers condemn attack on Governor Bello

Remi Tinubu takes up first official engagement as Nigeria's new first lady

Remi Tinubu takes up first official engagement as Nigeria's new first lady

Fire causes ₦‎40 million damage to Ebonyi court, exhibits lost

Fire causes ₦‎40 million damage to Ebonyi court, exhibits lost

Secondary school in Bauchi with 350 students has only 3 teachers

Secondary school in Bauchi with 350 students has only 3 teachers

100 students poisoned in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

100 students poisoned in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

Remi Tinubu assumes office as Nigeria's first lady

Remi Tinubu assumes office as Nigeria's first lady

Wike reveals response to potential appointment offer from Tinubu

Wike reveals response to potential appointment offer from Tinubu

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

Fuel scarcity

Nigerians express concern over immediate implementation of subsidy removal