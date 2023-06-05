The sports category has moved to a new website.
Remi Tinubu assumes office as Nigeria's first lady

News Agency Of Nigeria

Remi Tinubu was taken on a guided tour of offices on her first day.

President Bola Tinubu with the first lady, Remi Tinubu [LASG]
Tinubu, who arrived at the First Lady’s wing, was accompanied by her security aides.

The first lady on arrival, was received by the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar, and other Head of Units in the First Lady's Office.

Tinubu was guided on a tour of offices within the first lady’s wing, comprising the administrative, ICT, catering, media and protocol units.

Tinubu was born on September 21, 1960 to an Itsekiri mother and a Yoruba father.

She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from the University of Ife, and has undertaken several courses in some higher institutions.

She served as the wife of Lagos State Governor between 1999 and 2007 and thereafter was elected Senator representing Lagos Central in the Senate.

Tinubu executed many philanthropic activities to alleviate the plight of vulnerable people in her constituency.

News Agency Of Nigeria

