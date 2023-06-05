Remi Tinubu assumes office as Nigeria's first lady

Tinubu, who arrived at the First Lady’s wing, was accompanied by her security aides.

The first lady on arrival, was received by the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar, and other Head of Units in the First Lady's Office.

Tinubu was guided on a tour of offices within the first lady’s wing, comprising the administrative, ICT, catering, media and protocol units.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tinubu was born on September 21, 1960 to an Itsekiri mother and a Yoruba father.

She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from the University of Ife, and has undertaken several courses in some higher institutions.

She served as the wife of Lagos State Governor between 1999 and 2007 and thereafter was elected Senator representing Lagos Central in the Senate.