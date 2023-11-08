Never compromise your faith in spite of economic situation - CAN urges Christians

The Oyo State CAN Chairman, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ibadan. Akinyemiju remarked that the economic situation at times could be unfavorable, unprecedented and leaves no one out in its painful effects.

He, however, urged the faithful to remain on the Lord’s side and take consolation in His words.

“In times like this, Christians could still be at peace and comfort by following Biblical injunctions of continuing to work hard and practicing financial wisdom.

“Those who are blessed should remember to be generous, let’s trust in God’s provision, He knows exactly what we need, and He has promised to provide for us.

“It is expedient at this time to do what we need to do right and then pray continually for ourselves, families/neighbours and our governments at all levels,” Akinyemiju said.

Also, the Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Jesus Place, Ibadan, Pastor Francis Oghuma, said the present economic situation could be likened to a season of planting. Oghuma added that for every planting there must exist a people who are ready to wait patiently.

“Therefore, sustaining ourselves in the waiting of economy we must reduce unnecessary expenditure, avoid unplanned ventures, cutting our coats according to our available cloths and resources.

“We cannot be waiting and expect to eat and run the affairs of our lives as usual, hence a call for structural adjustment at all levels.

“The present situation is not far fetched as it has played out before in years past that takes a prophet to prophesy in:

2 Kings 7:1 ‘Then Elisha said, Hear ye the word of the LORD; thus saith the Lord, tomorrow about this time shall a measure of fine flour be sold for a shekel, and two measures of barley for a shekel, in the gate of Samaria.

“It is a season of prayers for sustainability of the waiting to enable a harvest. Christians must put their faith in God, because we have put so much trust in the government and leadership, leaving God out of the matter when it is very clear that in “Psalms 24:1 The earth is the LORD’s, and the fullness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein,” he stated.

Knowing that forever the word of God is settled, the RCCG cleric urged the people of God to pray that the promises of God go into fulfilment with Faith as a bridge.

He added that it is not far from the truth that God allows the economic situation so that we may come to the obedience, fear of God and the Saving Grace thereof with whom all things consist.

Oghuma also advised the body of Christ to do as the believers of old who shared food and resources in common without being selfish.

“Our children and fathers at the positions of authority are not left out, but to work selflessly, self-denials, up trust and reliability, engaging in hopeful and purposeful projects capable to cushioning the present economic imbroglio.

“Places of worship must at this point engage in Christian Social Responsibilities (CSR) at different levels: in health, feeding and household supports.

“The mission I belong to, The Redeemed Christian Church of God, is tackling the economic situation headlong with laudable CSR and empowerment round the week, this is evident in all RCCG parishes.

“If other denominations can follow, the effect of the present economic defect will be as a mere incubation waiting to hatch.

